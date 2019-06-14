Fort Lauderdale man kidnapped, assaulted tourist, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a tourist last month.

Ainsworth Jerome McGregor, 23, was charged on numerous counts, including kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon, and attempted murder.

After McGregor and the victim had met earlier in the week and discussed purchasing drugs, police say McGregor picked up the woman from her Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel on May 15 and drove her to an isolated area in the woods and prevented her from leaving the car.

When the victim refused McGregor's sexual advances, he said "don't make me do this" and pulled out a gun.

McGregor then allegedly made the victim remove her clothes and demanded she perform oral sex at gunpoint.

A struggle ensued after the victim was able to reach for the gun. The weapon did not have a round chambered when McGregor attempted to fire the weapon.

The victim escaped out of the driver's door and began to run into the woods, but was soon grabbed by McGregor who threatened to kill her.

The arrest report claims McGregor repeatedly strangled the woman, causing her to stop breathing at least five times.

After 10-15 minutes, McGregor ran out of the woods, leaving his gun behind.

A passerby found the woman naked from the waist down and covered in mud wearing only one of her boots.

Video survelliance from the victim's hotel was able to identify McGregor's car and the woman was able to ID her attacker in a photo lineup.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.