Grieving father: Fugitive killed mother of 3 in Hollywood after breakup

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Corretta Bain's three daughters returned to their Broward County home Friday. The apartment in Hollywood is now the crime scene where their 31-year-old mother was killed Wednesday. They had been visiting their maternal grandparents in Alabama.

Michael Bain, their grandfather, is asking the public for help with finding her killer. Hollywood Police Department detectives identified him as Carnell Spencer Lee Jr., her boyfriend, and they said he fled with her 2017 Nissan Maxima, which has dark tinted windows and Florida tag GJFT47.

"The last few days have been like hell for me and my family," the grieving father said outside of her second-story apartment near the intersection of Washington Street and South 56th Avenue.

Bain's relatives and friends said she worked at a U.S. Post Office near her home. She was proud. In November 2017, she shared a picture on Facebook showing her and colleagues in uniform after completing the Postal City Carrier Assistant training.

"She was such a good person and she was loved," said Victoria Bain, her sister. "And this guy, he was supposed to love her and take care of her."

Michael Bain, who is doing what he can to comfort his grandaughters, said Lee had been living with her and was abusive.

"She gave him the boot and he couldn't accept it," he said, adding that his daughter was not the type of woman who was going to tolerate domestic abuse.

Detectives released images from surveillance video showing Carnell Spencer Lee Jr. at the scene of the crime.

He has a message for his daughter's killer: "If you are listening, you are a coward for killing my daughter like that because I know you couldn't handle her."

Detectives are offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to Lee's arrest and they are asking anyone who can help bring him to justice to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

