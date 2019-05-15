Grieving man wants drunken driver in wife's death to suffer

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Frantzy Franhille is grieving the death of his wife, Greta Franhille. He said he was angry when he learned a drunken driver was to blame for her not being able to make it home on Mother's Day.

Franhille waited for her in anguish. Overwhelming sorrow took over when he learned she had died in a car crash. So Tuesday he said he wants to see the 34-year-old Honduran migrant accused of causing her death to suffer.

"There are too many ways for you guys after you have your fun to make it home, so you make a choice when you're driving and you're drinking," Franhille said. "You know what you're doing."

Greta Franhille was driving home from work when she got caught in the path of Wilmer Membreno Cruz, who was under the influence when he crashed into several cars, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

"I could detect the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath as he spoke," Officer Jason Eller wrote in his report. "His eyes were also bloodshot and watery."

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said detectives learned Membreno Cruz had a blood alcohol level of .285 -- more than three times the legal limit -- when he was driving a Toyota Tacoma.

Membreno Cruz crashed into Franhille's gray 2006 Toyota Scion as she was traveling east on Taft Street at 64th Avenue, Grossman said. The impact sent Franhille's car into a green Mazda pickup truck.

Grossman said Membreno Cruz continued driving and crashed into a Ford F350 at a nearby Speedway gas station on Taft Street.

Membreno Cruz was arrested on charges of negligent manslaughter, DUI with damage and driving without a license.

Franhille has a message for Membreno Cruz.

"I would like to see you suffer," he said.

