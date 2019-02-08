Hollywood man accused of sexually assaulting baby, 7-year-old girl

Colin McLean is accused of sexually assaulting a 3-month-old baby girl and a 7-year-old girl at his home in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Hollywood man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he sexually assaulted a 3-month-old baby girl and a 7-year-old girl.

According to an arrest report, a woman who reported the incident last month told detectives the 7-year-old girl had stayed at Colin Edward McLean's home on Jan. 15 because a family member was in the hospital. The relative died the next day.

Police said the woman later found about 30 images of child pornography on McLean's phone, including a video of McLean with his hand on the girl's vagina.

A search warrant was granted by a judge for police to search McLean's phone.

Authorities said they found the video described by the woman who reported the crime, as well as multiple images of a 3-month-old baby girl, who is known to McLean, being sexually assaulted.

McLean was arrested on charges of sexual assault on a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation on a minor.

He appeared in court Friday morning, where he was ordered to be held without bond.

Local 10 News is withholding the relationship between McLean and the victims to protect the victims' identities.

