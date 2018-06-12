Hollywood man found dead, pregnant daughter missing, could be in danger

Martine Bernard, who is six months pregnant, is missing and could be in danger after her father was found dead in Hollywood, police say.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police fear that the missing daughter of a Hollywood man who was found dead Monday morning could be in danger.

Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said the body of Roosevelt Bernard was found about 8:30 a.m. near Washington Street and 29th Avenue.

Lata said Bernard's daughter, Martine Bernard, is missing, and detectives believe she could be in danger.

He said Martine Bernard is six months pregnant and could be in the Fort Lauderdale or Sunrise areas.

Police didn't say how Bernard died, but his death has been ruled suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood police at 954-764-HELP.

