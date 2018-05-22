Hollywood police searching for missing 88-year-old woman with dementia

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a missing 88-year-old woman who was last seen over the weekend.

Police said Sofia Elena Hernandez Amador was last seen around 6 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Jackson Street. She was wearing a yellow nightgown.

Authorities said Hernandez Amador might have been in the area of North 24th Avenue and Sheridan Street with a shopping cart around 7:50 a.m.

Authorities believe she is suffering from dementia.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.