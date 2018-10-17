Hollywood residents concerned about location of new emergency communications tower

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Broward County is on a mission to have one of the best emergency communications systems in the country.

Much of the groundwork has been laid for the most part. But county officials said they need to build two large radio towers in Hollywood to make it near perfect.

One of the more controversial sites is an area inside of West Lake Park on Sheridan Street east of U.S. 1.

The proposed radio tower would stand about 325 feet tall when built. And the public safety and emergency services director for the county said it is a necessity to help eliminate dead spots among first responders and allow Hollywood to communicate better with the Broward Sheriff's Office's regional communications center.

This is not sitting well with people who live nearby.

West Lake Village residents fear the tall tower would become an eyesore and bring down property values and they question if it's even safe when strong hurricanes roll through.

"I would recommend taking this tower and putting it on top of the Hard Rock guitar. That would give you a huge coverage, I think. I don't want to see it in my neighborhood," Itzahack Feldman said.

"A lot of people have addressed concerns of health," another Hollywood resident, Lisa Stingonem, said.

"The county has said that we really have no health concerns. There's also gonna be a diesel-fueled generator that'll be tested once a week that will be at the base of the tower."

Commissioners are deciding Wednesday if they should approve the site plan as is.

The second proposed site is on Southwest 40th Avenue just south of Griffin Road.

Commissioners on Wednesday approved a zoning change on the first reading, so the measure will go back before the city a second time.

Commissioners said they want to make sure everyone in these neighborhoods has been properly notified.

