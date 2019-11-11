Hollywood shooting leaves one injured, gunman remains at large

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A gunman is at large after a man was shot outside a Hollywood home Monday evening.

Authorities responded to the 2000 block of Plunkett Street at approximately 5 p.m.

Police said a male victim was injured in the shooting.

There is no word on the seriousness of the victim's injuries, who was taken to a nearby hospital by Hollywood Fire Rescue.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

The gunman was between 18 and 20 years of age and was shirtless when he left the home.

