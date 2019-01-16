Homeless woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a homeless woman early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Police said the woman was struck by a silver or gray SUV.

Authorities are unsure about the make or model of the vehicle that was captured on surveillance video leaving the scene.

According to Hollywood police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Her identity is not yet known.

Anyone with further information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



