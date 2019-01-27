Hundreds come out to Walk for Victory to benefit Marfan Foundation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hundreds packed Topeekeegee Yugnee Park in Hollywood on Sunday for the third annual Walk for Victory organized by the Marfan Foundation.

Walkers, including our own Local 10 team, came out to raise awareness and funding for the syndrome, which affects one in 5,000 people.

Local 10’s President and General Manager Bert Medina was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome in his 20s. Years later, the Marfan Foundation came to his aid when he needed help the most.

"I didn't truly discover the Marfan Foundation until 2012 when I needed to have lifesaving open-heart surgery. At that point, the information the Marfan Foundation provided for us was lifesaving," he said.

The genetic disorder is life-threatening and affects the connective tissues of the body, which can lead to serious complications. Nearly half of the people who have this condition don’t even know it.

Former Miami Dolphin Kendall Langford and his wife Cristin never heard about Marfan syndrome until their third child, Kamden, was born.

Doctors noticed a heart murmur and he was diagnosed with neonatal Marfan. Kamden died seven weeks after his birth.

"The most devastating thing I’ve ever encountered in my life and I pray that I don’t have to bury another child," Langford said.

"At the end of the day, saving lives is what this walk is all about," Medina said.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

