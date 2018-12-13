Hollywood

Intruder enters Hollywood home, fights with resident

Police release surveillance video of man sought in neighborhood burglaries

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

Police are trying to identify this man who fought with a resident during a home burglary early Wednesday in the Hollywood Oaks community.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police are trying to identify a man who walked into a Hollywood home early Wednesday and fought with a resident who was inside.

The burglary occurred shortly after 4 a.m. at a home in the Hollywood Oaks community.

Hollywood police released surveillance video that shows the man appear to enter the home through an unlocked door. Police said there was a physical confrontation between the intruder and a resident.

Police believe the same person may be responsible for another home burglary, as well as a vehicle burglary, in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

