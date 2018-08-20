Jimmy Buffett to play free concert in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Parrotheads unite as the legendary Jimmy Buffett will help get out the vote with a free concert in Hollywood.

Buffett will perform Thursday night at the Hollywood ArtsPark Amphitheater in support of Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Buffett is a supporter of Graham, who hopes to follow in the footsteps of her father, former Florida governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham.

Florida will host primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

