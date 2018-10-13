1 person hurt after motorcycle crash along Interstate 95 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A motorcyclist was hurt after a crash on Interstate 95 Saturday in Hollywood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash along northbound I-95 happened around 2:45 p.m. near the Sheridan Street Exit.

Paramedics transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital. The victim's condition was not disclosed.

The crash shut down several lanes of the highway, causing traffic delays.

This is breaking news story. It will be updated.

