Man arrested after dozens of animals found in cargo area of U-Haul truck, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Hollywood man was arrested early Sunday after police found dozens of animals inside the cargo area of a U-Haul truck, Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said.

According to Grossman, authorities were called Saturday night to the 6000 block of Tyler Street in reference to dogs being locked inside the truck.

When officers arrived, they found four dogs and 24 cats inside cages in the cargo area of the truck, Grossman said.

Authorities said many of the animals were covered in urine and feces and did not have access to food or water.

Animal Control officials responded to the scene and took custody of the animals.

Marlon Antonio Flores, 47, was arrested on 87 counts of animal-related charges, including animal cruelty, unlawful confinement of animals and no proof of vaccinations.

According to an arrest report, Flores told officers he rescued the animals and did not want them to end up at the humane society.

Police said Flores claimed he had been evicted from his home in Hollywood, later rented the truck and would bring the animals food and water.

