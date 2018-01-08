Man arrested after more than 100 ATV riders converge on Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police are warning riders of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles to stay off Hollywood's streets after they say more than 100 bikers drove recklessly through the city Sunday.

Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department, said one biker, 33-year-old Tremayne Bell, of Miramar, slammed his four-wheeler into another car just after 5 p.m. near 64th Avenue and Johnson Street. Bell was hurt in the crash and was treated a local hospital, Grossman said.

Officers said they found Bell at the scene of the crash with a loaded handgun in his waistband.

The other driver was unhurt.

Bell was arrested, but he was later released on bond.

Bell faces multiple charges, including reckless driving, fleeing and eluding police. If found guilty, Bell could face an additional charge because he was carrying a gun.

Aside from the safety risks, Hollywood police said people riding dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets risk their vehicles being confiscated and fines of up $1,100.

According to Florida law, ATVs cannot be operated anywhere on a road or highway. They can only be operated on private land or designated ATV tracks.

"Leave the bikes off the road. When you drive your illegal vehicle on city streets, you are endangering not only yourself, but those around you," said acting Hollywood police Chief Chris O’Brien. "Don’t put innocent lives in jeopardy.”

Last year, an illegal ATV ride through Hollywood dubbed "Bikes Up, Guns Down" ended in 10 arrests. One man, Wilfredo Garcia Jr., was arrested after he posted a video of himself driving recklessly on Instagram.

Miami-Dade County police also issued a warning to ATV riders Monday ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day when many people are expected to take to the South Florida streets with their ATVs.

