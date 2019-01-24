Man arrested in connection with slew of South Florida robberies

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man is accused of committing multiple robberies throughout South Florida.

Hollywood police announced Thursday that Abdul Scott, 24, was identified by North Miami Beach police after surveillance video from a CVS robbery in Hollywood was shown on the news and posted on social media.

NEED TO IDENTIFY: This suspect passed the clerk a note demanding money and lifted his sweatshirt revealing a handgun. The incident occurred on January 1 around 9:30 p.m. at the CVS located at 4400 Hollywood Boulevard. Call 954-764-4357 or 954-493-TIPS if you have information. pic.twitter.com/adFRJgRQdt — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) January 9, 2019

The Hollywood robbery was reported around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 1 at the CVS at 4400 Hollywood Blvd.

Surveillance video shows the robber, identified as Scott, passing the clerk a note that demanded money. He then lifted his sweatshirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband, authorities said.

Police said Abdul fled the store heading east with an unknown amount of cash.

According to Hollywood police, Abdul is also accused of committing robberies in North Miami and Miami Gardens.

NEW YEAR'S THIEF IN CUSTODY 🚔This armed robbery suspect from New Year's Day....needs to make some new resolutions. @myNMBPolice saw him on the news/social media and linked Abdul Scott, 24, to robberies in North Miami & Miami Gardens. Great teamwork by all involved! #InCustody https://t.co/dhHWIV6WTc — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) January 24, 2019

