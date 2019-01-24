Hollywood

Man arrested in connection with slew of South Florida robberies

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man is accused of committing multiple robberies throughout South Florida.

Hollywood police announced Thursday that Abdul Scott, 24, was identified by North Miami Beach police after surveillance video from a CVS robbery in Hollywood was shown on the news and posted on social media.

The Hollywood robbery was reported around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 1 at the CVS at 4400 Hollywood Blvd.

Surveillance video shows the robber, identified as Scott, passing the clerk a note that demanded money. He then lifted his sweatshirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband, authorities said.

Police said Abdul fled the store heading east with an unknown amount of cash.

According to Hollywood police, Abdul is also accused of committing robberies in North Miami and Miami Gardens.

