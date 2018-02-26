Man arrested in connection with violent Hollywood home invasion

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man was arrested Sunday in connection with a violent home invasion in Hollywood.

Robert Young, 49, faces numerous charges, including kidnapping, robbery home invasion with a firearm and grand theft.

The robbery was reported the night of Feb. 11.

Police said Young knocked on the front door of a home in the 4500 block of West Park Road and told one of the residents that his cat had run into her backyard.

Police said Young asked the 68-year-old woman to unlock the gate so he could get his pet.

Young then asked the woman for tuna fish for the cat and once inside the home, tied her up, along with her brother, authorities said.

The woman's brother told Local 10 News that Young beat and kicked him and threatened to set him on fire.

The woman eventually escaped and ran to a neighbor's home for help.

Authorities said Young stole a number of items from the home and fled on a bicycle.

