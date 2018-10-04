Man dressed in dinner jacket sets fire to door of Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police have released surveillance video of a man who set fire to the front door of a Hollywood home.

The incident happened about 3 a.m. Monday at 1124 Jefferson St.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said a man drove to the house, got out and approached the front door.

Surveillance video then shows the man set fire to the door. He was wearing a dinner jacket.

Grossman said he returned a few minutes later and set fire to the door again.

The man is seen in the video driving away in a Mercedes-Benz.

Grossman said the home is an Airbnb rental and was unoccupied at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the man from the video is asked to call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-393-TIPS.

