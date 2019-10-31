Man killed in hit-and-run crash while trying to cross I-95

Northbound traffic is backed up after a fatal crash on Interstate 95 near Hollywood Boulevard.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Miramar man was killed Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash while trying to cross Interstate 95 in Hollywood.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of Hollywood Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes said Fortin Pierre, 49, parked his Toyota Corolla on the shoulder of I-95 when, for unknown reasons, he tried to cross the northbound lanes and was struck by a vehicle.

Reyes said the driver of the vehicle didn't stop.

Pierre was pronounced dead at the scene.

All northbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation.

Troopers are searching for the driver.

