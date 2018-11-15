Man steals about 500 iPad minis from Hollywood business, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The Hollywood Police Department released surveillance video Thursday that shows a man ransacking a warehouse earlier this week.

The burglary occurred around 1 a.m. Monday at 2848 Stirling Road.

According to authorities, the burglar got into the warehouse by breaking through an exterior concrete wall.

He then ransacked the place, stealing about 500 iPad minis valued between $250,000 and $300,000, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the burglary to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.