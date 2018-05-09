Man steals about $9,000 worth of hurricane shutters from Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video stealing about $9,000 worth of hurricane shutters from outside a home.

Police said the thief was seen shortly after 8 a.m. March 21 backing his pickup truck onto the victim's property in the 1300 block of North 40th Avenue and loading it with some of the hurricane shutters that were piled outside the house.

Authorities said the man returned the next morning and stole the remaining hurricane shutters.

He was seen driving what may possibly have been a white Chevrolet S-10 with a dark-colored tailgate.

Authorities said he entered his truck through the passenger-side door on both days.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Emails can be sent to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

