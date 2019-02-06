Hollywood home gutted by early-morning fire

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A fire destroyed a Hollywood house early Wednesday, leaving nothing but a charred interior in its wake.

The fire started before dawn Wednesday morning at a home on Mayo Street.

Hollywood firefighters were called to battle the blaze at the single-story residence.

A fireman could be seen taking an ax to different spots of the home to smother the fire.

It was not immediately known how many people, if any, were inside at the time or if anyone was hurt.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.