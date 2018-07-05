Portion of Memorial Regional Hospital South loses A/C

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Memorial Regional Hospital South is experiencing air conditioning issues Thursday, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Local 10 News.

According to the representative, the A/C on two of the six floors of the hospital at 3600 Washington St. stopped working around 9 a.m. It is expected to be back up by 2 p.m.

Hospital officials said fans are in place in the hospital, but some elective surgeries may be rescheduled. They said patients on the impacted floors have been moved to floors that have A/C.

"The measures we took were just in an abundance of caution," Senior VP executive nurse Maggie Hanson said. "We went on diversion in our ED for emergency vehicles for about two hours. We continued to treat patients that were in our ED and that were walk-ins comfortably, and rescheduled a couple of the surgeries that had not yet been completed, and everything's really fine."

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.