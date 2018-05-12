Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car Friday afternoon in Hollywood.

Witnesses said the driver of the car survived after the crash on Sheridan Street at 34th Avenue. The impact left the motorcycle on the upside-down car.

The body of the man who was riding the motorcycle ended up on the street.

Hollywood Police Department officers closed the westbound lanes of Sheridan Street.

Authorities were still investigating the crash about 9 p.m.

