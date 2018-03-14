6 hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms at retirement home in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Paramedics responded to a retirement home in Hollywood Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of people feeling ill.

The incident was reported at the Emerald Park of Hollywood retirement community at 5770 Stirling Road.

Multiple people were reportedly feeling dizzy and vomiting.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 5 p.m. as several patients were placed into ambulances.

One woman told reporters that she drove to the retirement home after her father told her that some people there had gotten sick.

"He said he heard that there were people with the flu. So I called up. They know who I am. My mother's been here not even a week on the dementia floor, and I went and called them up, and they said, you know, there were just some people who were sick, but not on your mother's floor. That's all I know," Fran Savlov said.

Hollywood spokeswoman Miranda Grossman confirmed that six patients were taken to a hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

She said it was likely that the patients contracted the norovirus.

