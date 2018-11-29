No charges filed against teens who broke into abandoned bank in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - No charges will be filed at this time against two teens who broke into an abandoned bank Wednesday, Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said Thursday.

The Broward County State Attorney's Office could decide to file charges against the teens at a later date.

According to police, the friends broke into the abandoned Bank of America building in the 5900 block of Dewey Street and were fooling around inside when one of the teens got trapped in the vault around 1:30 p.m.

"Unfortunately, there were two juveniles that were playing around inside an abandoned bank and they didn't know that the vault was still active," Lata said. "(While) playing inside the vault, one of them got trapped inside and, luckily, the other one was outside and was able to call 911."

The Hollywood Fire Department, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue's technical rescue team and at least two private vault technicians were called in to rescue the teen. Crews drilled into the wall of the bank in an unsuccessful attempt to free him.

Lata said the teen was rescued shortly before 5 p.m. after a Bank of America employee who works at the bank's new location across the street walked over and gave authorities the combination to the vault.

The teens' parents were called to the building and authorities released the boys to them.

Their identities have not been released.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.