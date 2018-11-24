Brightline train kills again; this time in Hollywood

A Brightline train stopped on its tracks in Hollywood. Photo by Kara McKinney/Local 10 News

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Brightline train killed a person in Broward County's city of Hollywood on Friday night, according to the Hollywood Police Department and Brightline.

The private high-speed passenger train came to a halt for about an hour at the intersection of Fillmore Street and North Dixie Highway in the North Central Hollywood neighborhood.

As the investigation continued, a Brightline representative said the woman, who was in the path of the train, made no attempts to move out of the way.

The safety of the high-speed train at intersections in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties has been the subject of legislative discussions and lawsuits. Since Brightline began trial runs last year, the trains have killed several people and destroyed vehicles.

It's unclear how many of the incidents were attributed to suicides or recklessness.

RECENT INCIDENTS

Earlier this week, a Brightline train struck a pedestrian near Lantana in Palm Beach County.

In August, a train struck a man in Fort Lauderdale.

In June, a Brightline train struck and killed Christopher Bailey in Boynton Beach.

In April, a Brightline train struck a man in Delray Beach.

In September, a Brightline train struck Margarita Hall's vehicle when she said she made a wrong turn and the tires of her car got stuck on the tracks in Hallandale Beach.

In October, a Brightline train struck a pickup truck in Dania Beach and a car in Pompano Beach.

In August, a Brightline train struck a 94-year-old man's car in Pompano Beach.

CONCERNS

State officials recently expressed safety concerns about Brightline, now Virgin Trains USA service, which is a partnership with Richard Branson's Virgin Group.

In a 159-page report from the Legislature's Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability, there was criticism about a need for "harsher" penalties for pedestrians who trespass on crossings.

The Florida Department of Transportation "lacks an analytical methodology for determining which crossings should be consolidated" the report says.

