HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a freight train Tuesday afternoon in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported on the tracks in the area of South Dixie Highway and Plunkett Street.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the victim’s condition, but Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 2:15 p.m. as a tarp appeared to be covering the body.

No other details were immediately released.



