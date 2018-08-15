Hollywood

Pedestrian struck, killed on Hollywood Boulevard

Body covered by sheet in middle of busy roadway

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday on Hollywood Boulevard.

The fatal crash occurred before sunrise on Hollywood Boulevard between 46th and 52nd avenues.

A body could be seen covered by a sheet in the middle of the busy boulevard.

Hollywood police warned drivers of delays in the area during the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

