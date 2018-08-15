Pedestrian struck, killed on Hollywood Boulevard

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday on Hollywood Boulevard.

The fatal crash occurred before sunrise on Hollywood Boulevard between 46th and 52nd avenues.

A body could be seen covered by a sheet in the middle of the busy boulevard.

Hollywood police warned drivers of delays in the area during the investigation.

#TrafficAlert expect delays in the area of Hollywood Boulevard between 46th and 52nd Ave due to traffic accident. pic.twitter.com/5n2eNKUq0W — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) August 15, 2018

No other information was immediately available.

