Pembroke Pines man accused of exposing himself to young girl in Target

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines man was arrested Tuesday after police said he exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl at a Hollywood Target store in November.

Andre Clements, 36, faces a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

According to his arrest report, the girl and her mother were shopping at the Target Store in the 3200 block of Hollywood Boulevard when they were approached by Clements. Police said Clements touched his crotchfrom the outside of his clothes as he passed the mother and daughter.

A few minutes later, Clements again approached the mother and daughter and struck up a conversation. As the pair walked away Clements unzipped his pants, exposed his penis to girl and began to masturbate, the report said. Police said Clements used a sweater from the sales floor to conceal what he was doing.

The girl immediately told her mother who alerted store security, but Clements had left the store before the employees could intervene, the report said.

The store surveillance camera recorded Clements walking around the store that day, but the clothing section where the alleged incident occurred was not monitored by cameras, the report said.

The girl and her mother were able to describe Clements in detail, including a tattoo on his neck that reads “Dre.”

Clements appeared in bond court on Wednesday, where a judge set his bond at $10,000 and ordered him to have no contact with minors, including the victim.

According to Hollywood police, Clements was scheduled to leave on a church trip with children to Tennessee the day after his arrest.

In 2012, Clements was charged with video voyeurism on a child. He accepted a plea agreement in 2014 and was sentenced to five years of probation, which he violated several times in the past few years.

