Man shot in family dispute in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man was shot in a family dispute Friday night in Hollywood, authorities said.

Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department, said two family members got into an argument late Friday and one shot the other.

Grossman said the gunman was in custody, but he was not identified.

The shooting caused a heavy police presence in the area of Roosevelt Street and Emerson Drive.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim's injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.