Pole falls on home with woman inside

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Early Monday morning, a garbage truck hit a power pole, knocking it over on top of a home, police said.

The Hollywood Police Department alerted residents of possible power outages near Harrison Street and A1A where the accident took place.

"I thought the truck was coming through the house, the whole house shook," a witness who lived inside the home said. "Everything just went dark."

"We have to wait for the city to come out to see if the house is structurally OK," she added in response to when she can go back into her home.

Florida Power & Light is at the scene working to restore power to those affected.

No injuries have been reported.

