Police arrest man seen in video punching girl at youth basketball game

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police have made an arrest following a brawl that broke out during a youth basketball game held earlier this month.

Police announced on Wednesday that they had charged Bennet Wyche with battery for his role in the incident, which was caught on cellphone camera.

The fight took place in Hollywood during a girls youth travel game.

In the video, a man is seen coming on the court and hitting a girl from behind.

Wyche, an employee for the Broward County school district, had already been reassigned to a position away from children.

He had been working as a security specialist at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School.

