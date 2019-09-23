Police, Broward Schools investigating after girl punched by grown man at basketball game

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Broward County Public Schools is investigating a brawl that broke out at a youth basketball game.

The fight, which happened in Hollywood last week, was recorded on someone's cellphone.

During the video, a man can be seen coming on the court and hitting a girl from behind.

"This big guy that I'd never seen before, he grabbed me by my head and he cocks his arm all the way back and he hits me," the girl told Local 10 News.

That intense punch, and the fight as a whole, have been the subject of an investigation by the Broward County school district.

One district employee, Bennett Wyche, has been reassigned to a position away from children.

His involvement in the incident is being reviewed.

A statement released Monday by Broward County Public Schools said:

"The district is currently investigating the incident and those involved. One individual, Bennett Wyche, who is employed as a security specialist with the District, has been reassigned to a position away from students."

The heated game was between two travel teams not affiliated with any specific schools, though it involved students from Miramar High School and American Heritage School in Plantation.

The victim identified the man to police Monday. The man is a parent of one of the girls playing in the game.

Authorities are looking into the incident, saying charges are a possibility.

School officials told Local 10 News that the security specialist had been working at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School prior to the reassignment.

