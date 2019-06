Shakinayah Lully, 12, was last seen Monday near Taft Street and 16th Avenue.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police in Hollywood found a 12-year-old girl Tuesday who has been reported missing a day earlier.

Hollywood police said Shakinayah Lully was last seen Monday about noon near Taft Street and 16th Avenue.

Authorities said she was found safe by officers, who took her back to her family.

Police did not say whether Lully ran away from home or whether she was alone throughout the 24 hours she was missing.

