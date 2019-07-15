Police-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A police-involved shooting left a man dead Sunday afternoon in West Hollywood.

His body was on the side of the road along 67th Avenue, between Scott Street and Park Street. A West Hollywood resident said he heard at least four gunshots.

A few blocks away at Liberty Street and 70th Terrace, Hollywood Police Department officers surrounded a white van with a bullet hole near the passenger-side headlight.

The driver of the van said, before the man was killed in West Hollywood, he shot at his car in Hollywood's Driftwood neighborhood. He called 911 to give them a description of the shooter.

Officers searched the area and found a man who matched the description, according to Officer Christian Lata, a spokesman for the department. The shooting happened after officers reported attempting to make contact with him. Lata said the man was in possession of a gun.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates police-involved shootings.

The Hollywood PD is currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting. Current media staging area will be N. 67 Av / Park St. pic.twitter.com/VAvb25zuoD — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) July 14, 2019

This is a developing story.

