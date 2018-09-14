Relatives of Hollywood nursing home mark anniversary of tragic day

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - It has been a year since the tragedy at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, and the Hollywood Police Department detectives have yet to release the results of their investigation.

The deaths of 12 residents at the Hollywood nursing home after Hurricane Irma prompted Gov. Rick Scott to issue an emergency mandate forcing facilities to be equipped with generators before the start of this hurricane season.

The building that used to house the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills was empty Thursday. Eva Moulder said her 93-year-old mother, Bertha Aguilar, was rushed to neighboring Memorial Regional Hospital that Sept. 13, 2017.

Aguilar was among the survivors, but Moulder said her health declined after the experience.

"It's difficult to trust when you've been through something like this, so you're on high alert at all times," Moulder said.

Moulder hopes authorities will be able to prevent another tragedy like the one experienced at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

"We should be having a war with abuse and neglect in some of these facilities," Moulder said. "You and I will be in one of these facilities one of these days and we'll be facing that."

TRAGEDY AFTER HURRICANE IRMA

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.