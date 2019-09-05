Schools on lockdown as Hollywood police search for possible armed subject

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Two Hollywood schools were placed under lockdown Thursday afternoon as police search for a possible armed subject.

Attucks Middle School and Bethune Elementary are on lockdown due to the police activity in the area. Police say there are no threats to schools or students.

The search is taking place between N. 22nd Avenue and N. 24th Avenue between Pershing and Greene Streets.

Residents in the search area are being asked to remain inside.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.