Seminole Hard Rock hiring 1,200 ahead of hotel expansion

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - With the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open its $1.5 billion expansion in October, the resort is looking to hire 1,200 new employees.
The resort will hold a job fair on Tuesday, June 4, beginning at 2 p.m., to fill full-time, part-time, and on-call positions.
On-the-spot interviews will be given and candidates may receive immediate job offers.
Positions available at the job fair include:
- Banquets
- Beverage
- Cash Operations
- Culinary
- Front Desk
- Housekeeping
- Poker
- Pool Operations
- Public Space
- Restaurant Outlets
- Security
- Slot Operations
- Stewarding
Applicants should check in at the Hard Rock Event Center beginning at 2 p.m. and must submit applications before attending the job fair.
CLICK HERE for more information on positions and applications.
Candidates should dress appropriately and bring their résumé, a valid ID, social security card and work authorization form.
