Seminole Hard Rock hiring 1,200 ahead of hotel expansion

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - With the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open its $1.5 billion expansion in October, the resort is looking to hire 1,200 new employees.

The resort will hold a job fair on Tuesday, June 4, beginning at 2 p.m., to fill full-time, part-time, and on-call positions.

On-the-spot interviews will be given and candidates may receive immediate job offers.

Positions available at the job fair include:

  • Banquets
  • Beverage
  • Cash Operations
  • Culinary
  • Front Desk
  • Housekeeping
  • Poker
  • Pool Operations
  • Public Space
  • Restaurant Outlets
  • Security
  • Slot Operations
  • Stewarding

Applicants should check in at the Hard Rock Event Center beginning at 2 p.m. and must submit applications before attending the job fair.

CLICK HERE for more information on positions and applications.

Candidates should dress appropriately and bring their résumé, a valid ID, social security card and work authorization form.

