Seminole Hard Rock hiring 1,200 ahead of hotel expansion

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - With the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open its $1.5 billion expansion in October, the resort is looking to hire 1,200 new employees.

The resort will hold a job fair on Tuesday, June 4, beginning at 2 p.m., to fill full-time, part-time, and on-call positions.

On-the-spot interviews will be given and candidates may receive immediate job offers.

Positions available at the job fair include:

Banquets

Beverage

Cash Operations

Culinary

Front Desk

Housekeeping

Poker

Pool Operations

Public Space

Restaurant Outlets

Security

Slot Operations

Stewarding

Applicants should check in at the Hard Rock Event Center beginning at 2 p.m. and must submit applications before attending the job fair.

CLICK HERE for more information on positions and applications.

Candidates should dress appropriately and bring their résumé, a valid ID, social security card and work authorization form.

