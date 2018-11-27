Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosts guitar smash to celebrate expansion

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood hosted a guitar smash Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the new Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood and adjacent casino expansion.

These are the first finished areas to open as part of the $1.5 billion expansion of the hotel and casino.

According to a news release, "The new 10,000-square-foot cafe accommodates more than 250 guests and features an open kitchen concept with cutting-edge equipment including a new 7-foot artisanal brick pizza oven and a meat grind room, where Hard Rock Cafe’s new steak burgers will be made fresh throughout the day."

The cafe will also feature a triangular-shaped island bar and stage within view of all dining tables. It also features a new Rock Shop design.

The full hotel and casino expansion is expected to be completed by fall 2019.

Hard Rock's "Guitar Smash" ceremony officially marks the opening of every hotel, casino and cafe worldwide.

