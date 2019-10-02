Smoke forces evacuation at Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Smoke at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood forced an evacuation Wednesday.

Resort officials say workers were using real smoke to test kitchen equipment and some people began suffering from respiratory issues.

Out of caution, the workers were evacuated from the expansion to insure their safety of guests. Guests were not evacuated and could be seen lounging around the pool in sections of the hotel not currently under construction.

Officials say there were no injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

