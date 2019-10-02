Smoke forces evacuation at Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Smoke at the Seminole Hard Hotel & Casino in Hollywood forced an evacuation Wednesday.

Resort officials said workers were using real smoke to test kitchen equipment and some people began suffering from respiratory issues.

Out of caution, the workers were evacuated from the expansion to insure their safety of guests. Guests were not evacuated and could be seen lounging around the pool in sections of the hotel not currently under construction.

Officials said there were no injuries and no one was transported to the hospital. The scene was cleared just after noon and workers were allowed back onto the site.

