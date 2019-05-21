South Broward High School placed on code red lockdown due to potential threat

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - South Broward High School was placed on a code red lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a potential threat, school officials told parents and legal guardians in an email.

The email stated that "nothing has taken place on campus," but Hollywood police officers were at the school at 1901 N. Federal Highway as they investigated the potential threat.

One parent told Local 10 News that they were alerted about an unauthorized person on campus.

Parents were asked not to call the school until the lockdown was lifted.

No other details were immediately released.



