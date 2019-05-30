South Florida girl honored for possibly preventing school shooting in Ohio

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A South Florida student received several special awards Thursday for preventing a school shooting in another state.

Officers said the information Audrey Stone provided was crucial because they believe a student in Ohio was planning a school shooting the following day.

The eighth grader at Attucks Middle School in Hollywood may have prevented the shooting from occurring.

The Attucks Middle School promotion ceremony kicked off Thursday with Stone being honored by law enforcement from Hollywood, Florida, and Springfield, Ohio.

Stone received a number of awards, including a letter of commendation for outstanding courage and compassion to a special recognition from Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien.

"When you saw something, you said something that led to the prevention of a potential tragedy," O'Brien said.

The awards came after Stone said she befriended a student in Ohio through social media. But it's when that student began to mention harming others that she became concerned.

"He kept texting me, talking about how he wanted to shoot people because he didn't feel like he was wanted at the school," Stone said.

Stone ultimately notified Broward County dispatch, which contacted deputies in Ohio.

"It was very, very crucial that she did pass that information along," Hollywood police Maj. Derik Alexander said.

After identifying and locating the student, investigators said they found evidence he was likely planning a school shooting in the northwestern district of Ohio.

"They were able to find the list that was made. They were able to find the gun that he took a picture with," Alexander said.

While Stone now prepares to move into high school, she had a message to her fellow classmates who may see something alarming and have the opportunity to do the right thing.

"Don't think twice, just automatically talk to someone about it," she said.

Police said the student from Ohio was arrested in early April and remains in custody.

