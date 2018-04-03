South Florida woman stumbles upon dead bull shark on Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A South Florida woman stumbled upon a dead bull shark Monday morning while walking along Hollywood Beach.

Tracey Kurilla said she spotted the dead shark about 7:30 a.m. Monday in north Hollywood Beach near Douglas Street.

She said the 5- to 6-foot shark had been trapped in a net when it washed ashore.

"While we were looking at it, the (city) maintenance guy noticed a crab that was also stuck in it was still alive! After freeing it, I swam out into the ocean and let it go. I hope he recovered. Break my heart," Kurilla posted on her Facebook page.

Kurilla said maintenance workers used a tractor to remove the shark carcass from the sand.



