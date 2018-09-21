Man wounded in stabbing at Walmart in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police said a man who was stabbed at a Walmart in Hollywood is not cooperating with investigators and doesn't want to prosecute his attacker.

Local 10 News has learned three people were involved in a fight inside the store on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and State Road 7.

Hollywood Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Del Campo said a man in his 20s was taken to nearby Memorial Regional Hospital with a stab wound. He didn't know who stabbed the man.

Sky 10 was flying above the Walmart as several police cars were visible outside the store.

Phil Gartmar was shopping at the store when he saw someone holding a rag to the victim's bloody chest.

"He was fine," Gartmar told Local 10 News.

Walmart remained open during the investigation.

