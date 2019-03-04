No charges to be filed after man stabbed in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A suspect was taken into custody and released after a man was stabbed Monday morning in Hollywood, police confirmed.

The stabbing was reported around 6 a.m. at a duplex in the area of South 19th Avenue and Washington Street.

The victim's girlfriend told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that she and her boyfriend were arguing about money in the backyard when her roommate, who was sleeping in his bedroom, heard the commotion and came outside.

The woman said her roommate saw her boyfriend standing over her and thought he was attacking her, so he stabbed the boyfriend in the back of the neck.

The victim's girlfriend said the injury was a puncture wound, and Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata confirmed the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lata said the suspect and witnesses were taken to the police station for questioning; however, the suspect was released because the victim was uncooperative and said he didn't want to press charges.





