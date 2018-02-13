Suspect in Hollywood home invasion targets older victims, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A man wanted in violent home invasion in Hollywood has a history of a targeting older victims, police said.

Hollywood police said Robert Nolan Young talked his way into the home of a man and his sister Sunday night with a story about a lost cat. Once inside, he tied up the 68-year-old woman and her brother and robbed them. police said.

Young beat and kicked the man and threatened to set him on fire, his sister told Local 10 News. Young fled on a bike and has not been captured, police said.

Young is also wanted on charges of grand theft. In March of 2014, he stole $700 from an 82-year-old woman in Miramar, according to court records.

Young passed himself off as handyman and offered to fill cracks and seal the woman's driveway, the records said. Young completed only part of the job and then asked for two payments of $350 for supplies, but he never returned with the supplies or to finish the work, the records said.

Anyone with information about Young's whereabouts is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

