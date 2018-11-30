Suspect, kicked in groin by girl he wanted to have sex with, arrested

Police say Matthew Walker approached a 16-year-old girl on his bicycle, grabbed her and tried to force his way inside her home before she kicked him in the groin.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police have arrested a man who they said tried to force his way inside a 16-year-old girl's Hollywood home as she was walking home from school.

Matthew Walker, 23, was arrested Thursday in connection with the Nov. 19 incident on Dewey Street.

According to Hollywood police, the girl was walking home from school when she was approached by a man on a bicycle.

Police said the man, later identified as Walker, began harassing the girl and grabbed her arm. Police said he also made sexually explicit comments to her, indicating he wanted to have sex with her.

The girl, who spoke to Local 10 News earlier this week, said she ran home to get away, but he tried to push his way inside. So she did the only thing she could think of -- something she had seen on television.

"I kicked him in his private area, because I learned from watching 'Criminal Minds' that kicking a boy down there really, really hurts, so that's what I did," she said.

She said before he rode away, the man told her he was going to come back the next day.

"I was so scared, I didn't even go to school," she said.

Now she won't have to worry about him anymore.

Walker faces several charges, including aggravated stalking and sexual battery on a victim under 18. A judge ordered that he be held without bond.

When Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos asked the girl's mother if she had anything to say to Walker, she said, "Rot in hell."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.