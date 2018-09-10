Thief caught on camera snatching cellphone outside Publix

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera snatching a cellphone from a man outside a Publix store last month.

Police released surveillance videos of the suspect on Monday in the hope that someone can identify him.

In the video, from Aug. 13, the man briefly struggles with the victim outside the doors to the Publix around 11:30 a.m. A few minutes later, the same man is spotted by security cameras inside a nearby McDonalds restaurant, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

